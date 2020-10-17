Bike by the 'strange and spooky' in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Our state is well known to the world for our "Florida Man" news stories, but some strange and spooky things about Tampa Bay are the focus of a new local bike tour!
History Bike Tampa takes groups of cyclists around the Bay area to see hidden gems of our history. To get in the fall spirit, the group is now offering a two-hour long tour covering the things that make our city strange and spooky -- famous drunken politicians, axe murders, grave robbers and pirate legends.
Rides start on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Kahwa Coffee at the bottom of the Element Building on N. Tampa St. downtown. You can reserve your spot now. The ride is free with a suggested donation of $5.
Cyclists should be prepared for a light to moderate ride.
This is History Bike Tampa's first ride back since the pandemic began, so there are some safety changes in place. Reservations are required. Only 40 people can ride at a time so the group can safely social distance -- no walk-ups are allowed. Everyone is required to wear a helmet while riding and a mask during the tour stops.
The group also asks if you're feeling sick the day of the ride, or have been in contact with anyone who's testing positive for COVID-19, to stay home.
What other people are reading right now:
- Rays lose, Astros force decisive ALCS Game 7
- Polls suggest Biden, Trump neck and neck in Florida
- Teachers, parents and students voice concerns over Hillsborough County School District teacher changes
- Feel like you're getting a ton of political campaign texts? It's not just you. Here's how to stop them
- Tropical storms may develop next week in the Caribbean and Atlantic
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter