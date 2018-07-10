Get ready to run amuck, amuck, amuck. Hocus Pocus returns to theaters at the end of the month to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The Sanderson Sisters -- played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy -- are being resurrected again starting Oct. 26.

Related: Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween includes a 'Hocus Pocus' marathon

AMC Theatres is hosting the anniversary celebration, and there are at least 10 theaters around Tampa Bay hosting screenings.

Screenings start Oct. 26 and run through Halloween. Check AMC Theatres for participating theaters, show times and to purchase tickets.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP