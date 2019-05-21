LOS ANGELES — "Jeopardy James" remains unstoppable!
James Holzhauer won his 24th consecutive game in Tuesday's episode, earning $86,905, bringing his total to $1,867,142.
The professional gambler is getting closer to the all-time money champion Ken Jennings, who netted $2,520,700 over 74 games in 2004.
