LOS ANGELES — "Jeopardy James" remains unstoppable!

James Holzhauer won his 24th consecutive game in Tuesday's episode, earning $86,905, bringing his total to $1,867,142.

The professional gambler is getting closer to the all-time money champion Ken Jennings, who netted $2,520,700 over 74 games in 2004.

