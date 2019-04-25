LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES — For the 15th time, James Holzhauer is the "Jeopardy" champion.
On the episode that aired Wednesday, the professional sports gambler from Las Vegas won $73,621, making his total winnings $1,135,175.
On Tuesday's episode, he topped the $1 million mark.
Last week, the 34-year-old set the single-episode winnings record with $131,127.
Before his run, the previous episode record was $77,000 and was set by Roger Craig in 2010.
Ken Jennings holds the record for consecutive "Jeopardy" wins at 74. His total winnings were $2,522,700.
What other people are reading right now:
- Body of missing 5-year-old Illinois boy found, reports say
- Andrew Gillum agrees to pay $5K fine to settle ethics complaint
- Two small children found locked in 'dog-like' crates inside home, deputies say
- Governor orders execution of Florida serial killer Bobby Joe Long
- Rapper Bun B shoots masked burglar who pulled a gun on his wife at their home
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.