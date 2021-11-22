'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' airs tonight on 10 Tampa Bay

The most famous reindeer of all is back to lead Santa's sleigh tonight on CBS.

TAMPA, Fla. — The most famous reindeer of all returns Monday on 10 Tampa Bay for the 57th year.

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" recounts the story of a young reindeer with a bright, shiny red nose, mocked by the other reindeer. However, his nose proves to be useful to Santa on Christmas Eve.

The movie first aired in 1964, filmed using stop-motion. It was narrated by Burl Ives, also known as Sam the Snowman. The TV special was made after the 1949 song by the same name became a holiday staple.

The special airs at 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, on CBS. It will air again at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11

5 facts about Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: