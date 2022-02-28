x
Hulk Hogan announces divorce from 2nd wife after being spotted with new girlfriend

The retired professional wrestler married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010 after divorcing his first wife in 2009.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film "Andre the Giant," at the ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. The film explores the life of World Wrestling Entertainment legend Andre Rene Roussimoff. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

CLEARWATER, Fla — After pictures surfaced of Hulk Hogan and another woman, the retired professional wrestler revealed in a tweet that he's officially divorced from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel.

The announcement comes as photos obtained by TMZ show Hulk Hogan, whose legal name is Terry Bollea, spotted with a woman in Clearwater, Florida, TMZ reports. 

The photo frenzy of Hogan and his new girlfriend he called Sky forced the WWE legend to send out a tweet clearing up the rumors.

"Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life," the tweet said.

Hogan and McDaniel were wed in December 2010 at his home in Clearwater, CBS News reported. He was previously married to Linda Bollea. The two divorced in 2007 after 20 years of marriage.

