Hulk Hogan announces divorce from 2nd wife after being spotted with new girlfriend

The retired professional wrestler married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010 after divorcing his first wife in 2009.

CLEARWATER, Fla — After pictures surfaced of Hulk Hogan and another woman, the retired professional wrestler revealed in a tweet that he's officially divorced from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel.

The announcement comes as photos obtained by TMZ show Hulk Hogan, whose legal name is Terry Bollea, spotted with a woman in Clearwater, Florida, TMZ reports.

The photo frenzy of Hogan and his new girlfriend he called Sky forced the WWE legend to send out a tweet clearing up the rumors.

"Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life," the tweet said.

