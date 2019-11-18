ORLANDO, Fla. — The word’s largest event for amusement parks and attractions takes place, where else, but here in Florida.

This week, more than 38,000 representatives from amusement parks, theme parks, water parks, entertainment centers, zoos and museums from around the world gather together in Orlando for the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions conference.

IAAPA is an opportunity to check out the latest technology, the new innovations in the amusement industry and get a first glance of what’s coming to the world's theme parks.

We’re expecting announcements from Busch Gardens, SeaWorld, LEGOLAND,– and a major ride car reveal from Carnival Cruise Line’s first-ever roller coaster at sea.

RELATED: Busch Gardens, SeaWorld announce details of 2 new roller coasters coming in 2020

RELATED: Legoland Florida shows off new Pirate Island Hotel opening in April 2020

Busch Gardens and SeaWorld are both planning to open new roller coasters in 2020. Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is expected to become the tallest hybrid wood-steel roller coaster in North America.

Over at SeaWorld Orlando, the park will open Ice Breaker, a family-friendly coaster with a quadruple launch.

IAAPA is not open to the public, but we’re giving you a look inside and taking you behind the curtain beginning Tuesday.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter