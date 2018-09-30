You don't need a wizard or wicked witch to figure out if NBC's Wicked concert will be popular.

To celebrate the hit Broadway show's 15th anniversary, NBC is reuniting original stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, CBS reported. Menzel and Chenoweth will reprise their iconic roles as one-time friend Elphaba and Glinda.

The tribute airs at 10 p.m. Oct. 29 on NBC and will include performances of original songs by Menzel and Chenoweth.

Wicked the musical is based on the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire. The book is a biography of the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz.

Wicked debuted on Broadway in 2003 and was one of the biggest hits ever, taking less than 13 years to hit the $1 billion mark. It remains the second top-grossing show after The Lion King, according to The Wrap.

The Wicked tribute concert will also include special guests like Ariana Grande and Pentatonix, with more to be announced.

The concert will be taped at the Marquis Theater in New York. The original Wicked team will produce the show.

