It's hard enough keeping up with a busy schedule.

Dealing with chronic pain from a disease like ankylosing spondylitis can certainly make a busy schedule even more difficult.

Following several sold-out tours and chart-topping hits, Imagine Dragons' lead singer Dan Reynolds is using his powerful voice during his North American Evolve tour to spread the word about his own battle with the disease in hopes of spreading awareness.

The disease can cause joints and bones to grow together, causing the spine to become overly rigid. Genetics can play a role in the disease and it's believed the disease affects 1.7 million people in the United States, but remains relatively unknown to the general public.

It remains one of the most overlooked causes of persistent back pain in young adults, according to spondylitis.org.

Reynolds has taken being an advocate for the disease to a new level by hosting an online talk show, This AS Life Live! to discuss people living with the disease.

He plans on discussing his experiences with special guest, rheumatologist Dr. Hillary Norton, who also has AS, live on the 10News' Facebook page Tuesday at 12:35 p.m.!

Make sure to tune in, ask your questions, and become informed!

