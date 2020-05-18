Spring clean your diet

Many of us have been spring cleaning our houses, and it's a good time to spring clean our diet, too. Dietitian Kelly Schmidt joined GDL via Zoom to give us some immune boosting tips. She says to try and cut back on the added sugars, alcohol and fine grains, and stock up on whole grains, fruits and veggies. Keep exercising regularly, try and reduce your stress, get enough sleep and take a vitamin D supplement to help fight off illness. Learn more at kellyschmidtwellness.com. Try this recipe idea for your next immune-boosting meal: