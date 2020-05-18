Spring clean your diet

Many of us have been spring cleaning our houses, and it's a good time to spring clean our diet, too. Dietitian Kelly Schmidt joined GDL via Zoom to give us some immune boosting tips. She says to try and cut back on the added sugars, alcohol and fine grains, and stock up on whole grains, fruits and veggies. Keep exercising regularly, try and reduce your stress, get enough sleep and take a vitamin D supplement to help fight off illness. Learn more at kellyschmidtwellness.com. Try this recipe idea for your next immune-boosting meal:
Karen's Fruit and Nut Salad
Ingredients
● ½ cup olive oil
● 2 tablespoons red or white wine vinegar
● ½ cup unsweetened pomegranate juice
● 1 tablespoon honey
● 2 teaspoons mustard
● Salt and pepper
● 9 ounces lettuce roughly chopped
● 1 green apple sliced
● ¼ cup fresh pomegranate seeds
● ½ cup chopped walnuts
● ½ cup pitted and chopped dates
● ½ cup Karen's Naturals "Just Cherries" or "Just Cranberries"
● ½ cup crumbled goat cheese (optional)
Directions
1. Put the olive oil, vinegar, pomegranate juice, honey, mustard, salt and pepper in a bowl. Whisk together until emulsified. Set aside.