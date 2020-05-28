Local artists find ways to inspire during pandemic

The pandemic forces artists to pivot and come up with new ways to show their work.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Denice Marie Eyre use to show her artwork in downtown St. Petersburg.

But because of the pandemic and social distancing, she had to pivot and come up with a new way to sell her paintings.

Eyre says she was inspired by children in her neighborhood.

“There was some children writing on the sidewalk and they were posting jokes for the community. So when they went on their walks they had something to take their mind off of things,” she told 10 Tampa Bay's Angela Clooney.

And that’s when she started putting her artwork outside on her front lawn and turned it into a gallery.

“It’s been wonderful. I’ve met more neighbors in the past month than I have in the eight years that I’ve lived here,” said Eyre.

She says it’s been a great way to connect to the community and at the same time, sell her art.

You can see more of her artwork at denicemarieeyre.com or just take a stroll down 11th St. N. in St. Petersburg.

Shelby Dillon, another local artist, use to sell her work at regional art festivals.

It was her main source of income.

Her business was growing and she had just signed a lease for a studio on March 1.

Due to the pandemic, the art festivals were all cancelled.

What was next for her? Well she decided to start teaching art on her Instagram page.

With 18.6k followers, she felt the need to help bring a community together with a positive vibe.

“It’s been very fulfilling because I’m connecting with people in a way that I didn’t know that I could. It’s just been so wonderful to see people grow and embrace. To do something for themselves and seek fulfillment creatively," Dillon said.

Shelby continues to sell her artwork on her website.

She says once people are able to be around each other again, you’ll see her out on Second Saturdays in St. Petersburg.

Her studio is located on the arts exchange campus.

What other people are reading right now: