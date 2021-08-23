Thrill-seekers will get to ride Iron Gwazi in March 2022, Busch Gardens says

Touted as North America's tallest hybrid rollercoaster, the new ride has been highly anticipated amid several delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

TAMPA, Fla. — "Thank you to our fans for your patience!" That's what Busch Gardens said as it announced its newest rollercoaster Iron Gwazi is set to open in March 2022.

The highly anticipated rollercoaster has faced several delays due in part to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Busch Gardens, when Iron Gwazi opens to the public, it'll be North America's tallest hybrid rollercoaster and "the fastest and steepest hybrid coaster in the world."

Built using some of the original supports of the original Gwazi coaster, the new ride is a hybrid metal track on a wooden frame. While the original Gwazi was themed after lions and tigers, Iron Gwazi is themed after the crocodile.

The new ride will have a 206-foot peak into a 91-degree drop and will reach top speeds of 76 mph.

Thrillseekers will also experience a dozen airtime moments, with three inversions, throughout the more than 4,075-foot length of the track.

Iron Gwazi will be Busch Gardens' 10th rollercoaster, according to a release, including "Tigris, Florida's tallest inversion coaster; SheiKra, a 200-foot, 90-degree drop coaster; and Montu, which the theme park says is recognized as one of the top 10 rollercoasters in the country."

“Iron Gwazi has been highly anticipated by roller coaster enthusiasts around the world since we first announced this new legend. Due to the unprecedented challenges over the last two years, Iron Gwazi was delayed, and we recognize the delay has disappointed our fans. We appreciate the patience our guests have shown.” Neal Thurman, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Park President said in a statement. “We’re finally able to confirm that we will be delivering on the next-level thrills that our coaster fans crave and expect from Busch Gardens, when we open this incredible coaster this spring.”