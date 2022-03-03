Iron Gwazi set to open Friday after modification

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay last week said two beams were removed after a guest reported hitting their hand.

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's highly anticipated Iron Gwazi roller coaster finally is ready for its inaugural rides for the general public.

The grand opening is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with the ride's conservation partner, Wildness Foundation Africa.

It comes a week after park officials announced two beams were removed by crews in the area of the ride where a guest reported hitting their hand. The theme park said the guest declined medical treatment.

"The safety of our guests is our highest priority and all of our rides are designed and installed according to all applicable standards, manufacturer specifications and include specific ride restrictions for the safety of our guests," a Busch Gardens statement read, in part.

Pass members and Fun Card holders have been able to preview the ride since Feb. 13.

Billed as the world's fastest and steepest hybrid coaster, Iron Gwazi has a 206-foot peak into a 91-degree drop and a top speed of 76 mph. There are at least a dozen airtime moments on the 4,075-foot track.

Built using some of the original supports of the original Gwazi coaster, the new ride is a hybrid metal track on a wooden frame. While the original Gwazi was themed after lions and tigers, Iron Gwazi is themed after the crocodile.