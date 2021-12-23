Jake Paul gives reporter a Rolex after boxing match against Tyron Woodley

Yeah, it’s quite the Christmas present.

Christmas came early for one sports reporter after the boxing rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.

A few days before the match, Paul set aside the heated rivalry and gifted Woodley a Rolex watch. When asked why he gave Woodley the watch, Paul said, “Because it’s time for me to knock him out.”

Well, Paul would go on to knock Woodley out — literally. So far, Paul’s record is 5-0 with 4 KOs.

But, he wouldn’t be the only one winning that night.

During a press conference after the match, a reporter asked Paul about giving other opponents Rolex watches in the future. Casually, Paul responded, “I guess, I don’t know, do you want a Rolex? I can get you one. I’mma get you a Rolex.”

That reporter is none other than Peter Blake. He runs NSPN, a sports outlet located in the Tampa Bay area. When asked by Paul if he wanted the Rolex, it was a definite yes. Blake says Paul’s brother, Logan Paul, got Blake’s email before the end of the conference.

And Paul followed through on his promise, having his team reach out to Blake.

“We got the call right on air, and the guy said we’re going to send you the Rolex,” Blake said.

To everyone’s surprise, Blake actually received Paul’s gift.

The Rolex Datejust came in a box signed by Paul, reading, “To Peter, from Jake.” Blake said he hasn’t actually worn the watch that much, but hopes he can share the special moment with Paul on his show.

Some listings on the internet price the watch around $12,000. However, Blake had it appraised and said it could be worth up to $20,000.