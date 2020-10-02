TAMPA, Fla. — Janet Jackson is going back on tour and making a stop in Tampa.

Miss Jackson brings her Black Diamond World Tour to Amalie Arena June 27. It's part of the second leg of the tour, where Jackson performs songs from her 12 albums.

And, the tour stops include special performances of "Rhythm Nation," which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Tickets for the Tampa tour stop start at $49.95. On-sale dates have not yet been announced.

Find more information about the concert here.

