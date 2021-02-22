Mike Richards, executive producer of 'Jeopardy!,' guest hosts show for 2 weeks

Richards is no stranger to being in front of the camera, hosting several shows on the WB and CW, including the reality show 'Beauty and the Geek.'

"Jeopardy!" fans will have a new guest host step up to the podium Monday. And, while you may not know his face, you probably know his work.

Mike Richards has been the executive producer for both "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune," two of the most successful game shows of all time, since 2020, according to a release. Before that, he was executive producer of "The Price is Right" and "Let's Make a Deal" for more than 10 years.

During his tenure on the latter two shows, he earned 17 Daytime Emmy Awards nominations and won three for his work on "The Price is Right."

Richards has also worked for television legend Dick Clark, CBS says.

And he's not really a stranger when it comes to being in front of the camera. CBS says he was a standup comedian after college, which led to him hosting several TV shows. This includes the WB's "High School Reunion" and the reality show "Beauty and the Geek" for the CW.

More recently, CBS says Richards hosted the 2012 revival of "The Pyramid."

Richards will guest host "Jeopardy!" from Feb. 22 - March 5.