LOS ANGELES — Soooo close!
On Thursday's episode of "Jeopardy!", James Holzhauer won $52,108, bringing his 26-day total to $1,991,135. He's just $8,865 shy of the $2 million mark.
The professional gambler is chasing the all-time champ, computer programmer Ken Jennings, who won $2,520,700 in 74 games in 2004.
