LOS ANGELES — "Jeopardy James" is now tied for second place for all-time wins.

On Wednesday's episode, James Holzhauer won his 20th consecutive win, tying him with Julia Collins. If he wins on Thursday's show, he will have second place all to himself, trailing only 74-game winner Ken Jennings.

On Wednesday's show, Holzhauer won $101,682, bringing his total to $1,528,012.

Though he still has far to go to top Jennings' winning streak, Holzhauer is accumulating money at a faster pace and could top Jennings' grand total of $2,522,700 long before Jennings did.

