LOS ANGELES — "Jeopardy James" won't be on for two weeks.

Relax, "Jeopardy!" fans. Game show phenomenon James Holzhauer will be back after winning his 22nd straight game on Friday's episode, but for the next two weeks "Jeopardy!" will be airing its annual Teacher's Tournament.

Holzhauer will be back on the May 20 episode.

On Friday, he won $82,381, bringing his total winnings to $1,691,008.

