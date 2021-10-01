'Jeopardy!' champ Matt Amodio reaches second on all-time consecutive wins list

The "Amodio Rodeo" keeps on rolling. The "Jeopardy!" champ reached a new milestone on Friday when he won his 33rd game in a row.
The victory puts him second on the all-time consecutive wins list.
Amodio is behind Ken Jennings, who holds the top spot with 74 wins.
“Ken’s always been the face of 'Jeopardy!' to me, so when I think of 'Jeopardy!,' I think of him,” Amodio said when asked about Jennings. “To [be] right behind him is a surreal experience.”
