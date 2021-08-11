Executive producer Mike Richards, actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik named new hosts of 'Jeopardy!'

Each host will play a different role for the award-winning game show.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After a months-long search, "Jeopardy!" announced not only one, but two big names will step in to host the popular game show following long-time host, Alex Trebek's death in 2020.

Mike Richards, who has served as an executive producer and host of several game shows over the years, will step in as the full-time host of Season 38. While acclaimed actress, author, host, and neuroscientist, Mayim Bialik, will host the show's primetime and spinoff series.

According to a press release, Richards will continue to serve as "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune's" executive producer. Sony Pictures Television adds that Ken Jennings will return to the show as a "consulting producer."

"We took this decision incredibly seriously. A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show – deservedly so because it’s Jeopardy! and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek," Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures said.

"A senior group of Sony Pictures Television executives pored over footage from every episode, reviewed research from multiple panels and focus groups, and got valuable input from our key partners and Jeopardy! viewers," he added.

Richards says he never in his wildest dreams would have thought he would step into such a role for the award-winning show, adding that Trebek's work will serve as a blueprint for him as he navigates the role.

"Alex believed the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show. I was fortunate to witness his professionalism, intensity and kindness up close and that will serve as the ultimate blueprint as we continue to produce the show we love," he said.

As for the spinoff Bialik will take over, it's called "Jeopardy! National College Championship" and is set to air on ABC in 2022 in an effort to "extend the Jeopardy! franchise to new platforms."

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family,” Bialik said about the opportunity.

According to a press release, the new show will have 15 colleges from across the country go head-to-head during a two-week competition.