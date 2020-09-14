'Jeopardy!' kicks off latest season with social distancing guidelines in place

It will still be the same game fans have come to know and love just with a different look.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Jeopardy! is back for its 37th season and while it will still be the same game fans have come to know and love, it might look a little different.

In a press release, the show says its stage has been upgraded to allow more space between contestant podiums and host Alex Trebek. Additional protocols will also be in place to help keep contestants, staff, crew, and talent from the spread of COVID-19.

“I feel good, and I feel excited because once again JEOPARDY! has demonstrated that it’s at the forefront of television programming,” Trebek said. “I believe we are the first quiz show to come back on the air in the COVID-19 era. On a personal level, I’m excited because it gets me out of the house. It gives me something to do on a regular basis, and I was missing that.”

74-time champion and recently crowned "JEOPARDY! G.O.A.T." Ken Jennings will also be joining the show as a Consulting Producer this season.

In his new role, Jennings will present his own special video categories, develop projects, assist with contestant outreach, and serve as a general ambassador for the show. Fans will be able to see his debut in this season's second episode.

“Though I’ve played my last round of JEOPARDY! as a contestant, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to remain involved with my favorite show,” Jennings said. “I'm still in on all the action, but I don’t have to worry about phrasing things in the form of a question anymore.”

It all starts Monday right here on 10 Tampa Bay!

What other people are reading right now: