Set your DVR: Friday's 'Wheel of Fortune,' 'Jeopardy!' to air early Saturday

CBS' coverage of the PGA golf tour will preempt the popular game shows from their normal air time.

TAMPA, Fla. — Looking for Friday's brand new "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!" episodes?

Don't panic, but they're not airing at their normal times — 7 p.m. ET for Wheel and 7:30 p.m. ET for "Jeopardy!."

That's because CBS will be covering PGA golf from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

But not to worry, you can still catch all the game show action right here on 10 Tampa Bay.

Just be sure to set your DVR — or alarm if you want to watch it live — for early Saturday morning.

Jan. 28's episode of "Wheel of Fortune" will air at 4 a.m. ET Saturday. "Jeopardy!" will follow immediately after at 4:30 a.m. ET.

Be aware that your TV guide may not reflect this program change, but the shows will still air at the adjusted times.

For the season through Jan. 17, “Jeopardy!” ranked as the most-watched syndicated program with an average 9.4 million viewers – a substantial increase of 563,000 over the last season. The show averaged 11 million viewers for the week of Jan. 10-17, according to Nielsen.