Jerry O'Connell joins 'The Talk' as new co-host

The well-known actor will be the show's first-ever full-time male co-host.

LOS ANGELES — Jerry O'Connell is making history as the first full-time male co-host on CBS's 'The Talk.'

The change to the show's lineup was announced Wednesday when co-host Sheryl Underwood shared her excitement over O'Connell's addition.

A video of O'Connell doing some "serious training" in preparation for his new role led up to his grand entrance to "Eye of the Tiger".

"NEW HOST ALERT. Join us in welcoming @MrJerryOC to The Talk family," the show tweeted.

To mark his debut, O'Connell brought three flower bouquets for his new co-workers.

Join us in welcoming @MrJerryOC to The Talk family 🙌 pic.twitter.com/agEbTwagJL — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) July 14, 2021