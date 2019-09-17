TAMPA, Fla. — The wait is over, Tampa!

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 13 at Amalie Arena.

"We're excited to have one of the most beloved artists in the world come to our community to delight his fans, adding to the amazing line up of events we are hosting this year," said Kevin Preast, senior vice president of event management at Tampa Bay Sports and Entertainment.

The tour is called "Son Of A Son Of A Sailor High Tide Tour" as 2018 was the record's 40th anniversary, and the celebration continues through 2019.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 for American Express card members. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 27.

