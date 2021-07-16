John Mayer's 'Sob Rock' Tour is coming to Amalie Arena

The GRAMMY Award-winning singer will hit the stage in April 2022.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're a John Mayer fan and you're in the Tampa Bay area, odds have surely worked in your favor.

The 'Waiting on the World to Change' singer and songwriter has chosen to add Tampa's Amalie Arena to his list of tour date stops.

He will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. on April 5, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale starting at 11 a.m. on July 23. A limited number of VIP packages will be available as early as July 20.

VIP packages will include premium seats, access to the preshow at the Sob Rock lounge and merchandise.

Two lucky winners will have the chance to see the GRAMMY award-winning artist from the front row through a ticket auction with charityauctions.com where all proceeds will go to the foundation, Back To You Fund, which supports charities and aids programs that support at risk youth and the homeless.

Sob Rock is Mayer's eighth studio album.