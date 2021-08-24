Jonas Brothers to require proof of vaccine or negative COVID test for upcoming shows

The band is bringing the "Remember This Tour" to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Oct. 16.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Jonas Brothers are heading back out on tour this summer with a show planned right here in Tampa.

But before you and your friends rock out to your favorite JoBros throwbacks, be prepared to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

On Monday, the band announced that the "Remember This Tour" will require proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of your event or proof of vaccination to attend the concert.

"We believe this is the best thing we can do for our fans, our hard working crew, and the communities we’re visiting," the band wrote in the post.

"We want everyone to be protected and be able to enjoy these memories we’ve waited so long to make again. We love you! Stay safe and get vaccinated if you can!!"

As you can imagine, we are SO pumped to be back on the road for the #RememberThisTour and playing shows for you all again feels incredible! It's really important that we all work to keep each other safe, so we have a tour update for you. pic.twitter.com/TKukPN4Dgw — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) August 23, 2021

The tour, which kicks off this Friday, was already planned at exclusively outdoor venues across the U.S.

The Jonas Brothers' announcement follows similar decisions by other touring bands, including Maroon 5, in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Concert and event company Live Nation announced earlier this month that it plans to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative COVID test for all of its events starting Oct. 4. AEG Presents, another one of the largest event promoters in the U.S., also announced a vaccine mandate for attendees, employees and event staff that goes into effect Oct. 1.

The Jonas Brothers will be playing at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on Oct. 16, with Kelsea Ballerini as their opening act.

If you can't make the Tampa date, don't worry. The "Remember This Tour" is also making two other stops in Florida.