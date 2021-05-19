Jonas Brothers bringing 'Remember This Tour' to MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in October

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 27 at 10 a.m.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Jonas Brothers are heading back out on tour this summer and are hitting up outside venues across the U.S.

And one of those stops happens to be right here in the Tampa Bay area.

Fans will get to sing along to the band's hits at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Oct. 16, 2021, with Kelsea Ballerini as their opening act.

"Had to make sure we could see you guys as soon as we could! Here's to creating a whole bunch of new memories that we'll never forget Can't wait to see you guys again on the #RememberThisTour!!" The Jonas Brothers wrote on Twitter.

We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce.... WE ARE GOING ON TOUR THIS SUMMER and we're bringing our friend @KelseaBallerini! Had to make sure we could see you guys as soon as we could! Tickets on sale Thursday, May 27th! #RememberThisTour https://t.co/CjvOnTOi4I pic.twitter.com/EwEqq0ei1h — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 19, 2021

If you can't make the Tampa date, don't worry. The "Remember This Tour" is also making two other stops in Florida.

Oct. 15, 2021: Daily's Place in Jacksonville

Oct. 17, 2021: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach

Tickets for the new shows go on pre-sale on May 24. The general public will get access to tickets on May 27 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here. A limited amount of VIP packages are also available to fans.