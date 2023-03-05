Jonas Brothers announce Tampa show in 'Five Albums, One Night' tour

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12.

TAMPA, Florida — We're "burnin' up" for the Jonas Brothers whose 35-date stadium and arena tour will make a stop in Tampa this fall.

By 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, Jonas Brothers fans will pack out Amalie Arena in Tampa to hear the guys perform five albums. The "Five Albums. One Night. The Tour." tour comes after The Jonas Brothers' successful sold-out Broadway engagement and their two-date Yankee Stadium sell-out kicking off the tour in August.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12.

Fans will be able to choose from different VIP packages and experiences for their concert experience.

The tour is using Verified Fan presale to make sure fans have their best shot at scoring tickets. Fans can register through Saturday, May 6, 2023. Fans selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Tuesday, May 9.

Citi and Verizon will have additional presales beginning on Wednesday, May 10. Other presales will run throughout that week. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May, 10, until 10 p.m. on May 11.

The Jonas Brothers recently dropped a new single, "Waffle House," on April 7. The track is part of the band's latest full-length record, The Album. It's set for release on Friday, May 12 — the same day tickets go on sale.

"Sucker," the band's most successful single went 5-time platinum and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100. It became the first No. 1 for The Jonas Brothers and the first No. 1 debut from a group this century.