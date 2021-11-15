Journey's 'Freedom Tour' makes stop at Amalie Arena

The diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will be taking the stage to perform their chart-topping hits.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa music lovers will be getting a blast from the past next year, as the legendary rock band Journey is set to perform in Tampa as part of its "Freedom Tour."

The diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will be taking the stage in 40 cities across North America, performing their chart-topping hits, including "Don't Stop Believin," "Any Way You Want It," "Faithfully," "Lights" and much more.

The band will perform on April 20 at Tampa's Amalie Arena.

Along for the ride will be another legendary band, TOTO.