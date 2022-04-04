Justin Bieber bringing 'Justice Tour' to Tampa on Saturday

You can still get tickets to the April 9 show at Amalie Arena.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you missed Justin Bieber's performance at the Grammys on Sunday, don't worry. He's coming to Tampa in just a few days.

The world-renowned musician is bringing his "Justice Tour" to Amalie Arena on April 9 and tickets are still available.

Bieber will be performing songs from his latest record Justice, which is his eighth album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200. Fans can look forward to hearing newer hits like "Peaches," "Ghost," "Lonely" and "Anyone" along with classic Bieber songs that have topped the charts throughout the singer's decade-long career.

Musician, actor and entrepreneur JADEN, who is the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, will open for Bieber along with Atlanta-based "Neo-American" artist ¿Téo? and singer-songwriter Eddie Benjamin.

Justin Bieber has solidified his place as one of the biggest artists in the world with more than 75 billion career streams and more than 70 million albums sold worldwide. He's also the #1 artist on Youtube and the #1 artist on Spotify global, according to a biography on the Amalie Arena website.

Concertgoers will not be able to bring in bags larger than 12x12x12 inches or any large cameras or signs. You can check out the full list of prohibited items here.