Kendrick Lamar coming to AMALIE Arena this summer

The Grammy-award-winning rapper will perform on July 27.

TAMPA, Fla. — On the same day he released his fifth studio album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, rapper Kendrick Lamar revealed the tour dates for his latest album on Friday and will be performing at AMALIE Arena on July 27.

Rapper and Grammy-award-winning Baby Keem, who's also Lamar's nephew, and artist Tanna Leone will join Lamar for the tour, which will see them perform in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers was a long-awaited album and highly-anticipated by fans because Lamar's last album, DAMN, was released five years ago.

Lamar is the first rapper to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2018 and also won 5 Grammy awards for his 2017 album DAMN.

He was one of the artists selected to perform at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles alongside Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige.

The good kid, m.A.A.d city rapper has been awarded more than 10 Grammy's and his newest album includes features from artists Baby Keem, Kodak Black and Summer Walker.