Kenny Chesney will kick off 'Here and Now' tour in Tampa

Country music star Kenny Chesney is returning to the road in 2022 with a stadium tour that's stopping in Tampa.

The "Here and Now" tour, which kicks off April 23 at Raymond James Stadium, will promote his nineteenth studio album.

The lineup features three-time consecutive GRAMMY winners Dan + Shay, along with reigning ACM and CMA Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion and singer-songwriter Carly Pearce, who is twice-nominated at the upcoming CMA Awards.

"Putting this line-up together has been awesome," Chesney wrote in a statement.

"No matter who you are," Chesney added, "someone who's been coming since the very beginning or is curious what the fuss is all about, I wanted to give No Shoes Nation the best lineup of music that's gonna give them the kind of celebratory night we all deserve after waiting so long."

The tour includes 21 stadium shows, culminating in back-to-back concerts on Aug. 26 and 27 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Chesney is an eight-time entertainer of the year and the only country star on Pollstar's Top Touring Artists of the Decade.

His 2020 "Chilaxification Tour" stop in Tampa was supposed to feature groups including Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and Michael Franti and Spearhead. That, and the rescheduled 2021 show, were both postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This 2022 performance marks Chesney's return to the Bay area.