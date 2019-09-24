TAMPA, Fla. — Country music star Kenny Chesney is coming to Tampa next year.

The eight-time Entertainer of the Year brings his Chillaxification 2020 tour to Raymond James Stadium on May 9. Tickets for the Tampa show go on sale Oct. 4.

Joining him on the 20-stadium tour are Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

"These stadium shows are the most fun thing I do," Chesney said in a release. "It's been a year, so when I get out there, I wanna make sure that No Shoes Nation is being rocked, having fun and getting all the music they can out of the day. We always try to do something different, bring someone new - and for anyone who's never seen Michael Franti and Spearhead, just wait!"

American Express Card Members can buy tickets during a pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 26 through 10 p.m. Oct. 3. General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 4 through Ticketmaster.

