Kenny Chesney pushes tour to 2022, including Tampa show

The country music superstar says he has his sights set on 2022 so more fans can safely head out to the shows.

TAMPA, Fla. — Country music fans in the Tampa Bay area will have to wait to see superstar Kenny Chesney.

The country singer announced on Twitter he was pushing his tour back once again, this time to 2022. That includes a show that was planned for May 1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The new dates have yet to be set, but his website says fans who can't make the rescheduled shows can ask for a refund at any time.

Even though some places on the tour could allow some fans to see him, there was still the possibility a few would not be able to because of capacity restrictions, his website said. So, he'd rather wait and put on a show for all of his fans when it's safe to again.

“We have waited for so long, I can’t play knowing I would disappoint a portion of No Shoes Nation who wouldn’t be able to get into the stadiums and the amphitheaters,” Kenny Chesney said. “There’s no way around that this year. As much I hate postponing further, I would hate telling people who waited we won’t be able to let them come due to capacity restrictions. That’s just not fair.”

Kenny Chesney initially postponed his 2020 tour because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tour update. @BlueChairBayRum @MarathonPetroCo https://t.co/Sfyaib5qOI



All current tickets will be honored for rescheduled show date. If you love your seat, you’re all set. Beginning now, if you're unable to attend the rescheduled show, request a refund at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/qXOT3l5GyU — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) March 22, 2021