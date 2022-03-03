Former Orlando journalists Kim and Penn Holderness win 'The Amazing Race'

The duo beat out 10 other teams to win the $1 million prize.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Orlando TV journalists turned internet personalities Kim and Penn Holderness are the latest team to claim the top spot on CBS's "The Amazing Race."

The duo won the Emmy Award-winning reality series' 33rd season in Wednesday night's finale episode after trekking through seven countries and 17 cities — the show's longest pitstop to date.

"Did we just do this?" Kim asked as she and her husband raced to the finish line where host Phil Keoghan was waiting.

"I hope what our kids saw is that it didn't matter where we were gonna finish. We were gonna work as hard as we could and that the finish doesn't really matter. Even though we finished first which was kind of awesome," Penn said in a post-win interview.

The duo beat out 10 other teams to win the $1 million prize.

While you might know "The Amazing Race" champions from their social media presence as "The Holderness Family," both Kim and Penn spent time on-air right here in the Sunshine State. Kim even spent time with CBS affiliate WKMG.

Now, the Holderness family lives in Raleigh, North Carolina where you can find them making videos, skits, and parody songs across their social media platforms.

They even made a song about their time on the show called "End of the Show - The Amazing Race (REM Parody)."