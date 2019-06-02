LOS ANGELES — The 61st Annual Grammys Awards are coming up Sunday night, and more stars are joining the show.

Wednesday, it was announced nominees Chloe x Halle and past winners Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson are performing.

In addition, Yolanda Adams, Fantasia and past nominee Andra Day will honor the legendary Aretha Franklin, who died in 2018.

They join already announced performers J Balvin, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Little Big Town, Post Malone, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Dolly Parton, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Diana Ross, Arturo Sandoval and Young Thug.

The show will be hosted by Alicia Keys from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. You can see the show at 8 p.m. Sunday on 10News/CBS.

RELATED: 6 things you might not know about the Grammys

RELATED: More Grammy nominees makes winning a greater challenge

RELATED: The Grammys made it harder for artists to win this year

RELATED: Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more added to 61st Grammy Awards lineup

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.





