SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota BMX track just celebrated its 45th anniversary. Track officials say it's the oldest BMX track in the country. It's also a great place to break into the sport.

Home to the Sarasota BMX Academy, classes are held for complete beginners, up to advanced riders.

"You don't need any experience," said John Purse, the BMX Program Director at the Academy, "We're here to help you, and guide you through the process of knowing how to ride a bike, to learning how to ride this track."

Classes are held on Saturdays starting at 10 a.m. Beginner classes are $20, intermediate and advanced classes are $35 and private lessons are $45.

No gear? No problem. Bikes and helmets can be rented for $15.

BMX camps are also held throughout the summer.

