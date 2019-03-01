WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- Live in Florida and have a 3- or 4-year-old? They can get a free annual pass to Legoland.

Beginning Jan. 10 and running through Feb. 18, preschool-aged children can get a free Preschooler Pass, which gives them 12 months of unlimited admission to Legoland Florida and its accompanying water park.

The pass also includes seasonal events like Brick or Treat and early spring visits when The Lego Movie World opens.

The Preschooler Pass is available at the park's admission ticket window only. Guests must bring a copy of their child's birth certificate or travel passport to buy the pass. Children must be 3 or 4 years old at the time of purchase to qualify.

Children 2 years old and younger still receive free admission to the park.

Find more information about Legoland and the Preschooler Pass here.

