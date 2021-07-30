Legoland to 'recommend' all guests wear masks indoors

Masks are optional outdoors for all guests.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — As more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported over the last week in Florida, many theme parks across the state are updating their mask policies and guidance.

Legoland is one of the latest. On Friday, the theme park said starting Monday the theme park will recommend all guests wear face coverings indoors while at the theme park resort. The updated policy is based on recent CDC guidance that recommends face coverings for all people indoors in areas that COVID-19 cases are surging, regardless of vaccination status.

The theme park is not mandating masks at this time. Wearing masks outdoors throughout the theme park will be optional for guests.

"As we continue our efforts to align with CDC guidance, beginning August 2, face masks will be recommended in all LEGOLAND® Florida Resort indoor locations for all guests," Legoland said in a statement. "Face masks will continue to be optional while guests are outdoors, and all guests are free to continue to wear masks at any location if they choose to do so. The Resort remains committed to making our guests feel safe to play by maintaining intense daily cleaning procedures and offering more than 200 hand sanitizing stations across the Resort’s Theme Park, Water Park and three on-site hotels."