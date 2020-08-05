Front line workers: let's make a deal!

CBS is creating an episode of the game show to honor those fighting the coronavirus on the frontlines.

TAMPA, Fla. — Wayne Brady wants to ask front line workers to make a deal! CBS's long-running game show is putting together a special, online episode to honor the doctors, delivery drivers and other essential workers who are fighting the coronavirus on the front lines.

The audition process is quick and can be done from home. You're asked to record a short video explaining your line of work and why you'd be a good contestant.

Videos should be emailed to LMADatHome@gmail.com. Entries must be no more than one minute long, and participants must be at least 18 years old and a legal resident of the U.S.

"Let's Make a Deal" has already featured some front line contestants, but wants to dedicate an entire episode to their work. That episode will air online, but it's not clear when.

Wayne Brady, who hosts the show, told the Associated Press he wanted to give hope to regular viewers and front line workers alike.

“In times like this, a small token can go a long way. Whether a joke or a $50 Amazon gift card, when the news is oftentimes bad, I wanted us to be that bright spot in their day,” Brady told the AP.

"Let's Make a Deal" is still airing previously recorded episodes weekdays at 10 A.M. on WTSP. Online episodes are also airing on the game show's Facebook page.

