LeVar Burton will guest host 'Jeopardy!' next week

The multi-award-winning actor is stepping into the celebrity rotation.

NEW YORK — This is not a dream... LeVar Burton is set to guest host Jeopardy! for one week starting July 26.

The Star Trek actor, director, educator and former host of "Reading Rainbow" will guest host the show. A chorus of fans has been calling for Burton to join the Jeopardy! stage since November 2020.

More than 256,000 fans signed a Change.org petition.

Burton joins other celebrity guests who have hosted the trivia show since the death of former longstanding host Alex Trebek. Guest hosts have included Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, Buzzy Cohen, Mayim Bialik, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts.

The list of guest hosts are all in good faith that the show's executives will find a new permanent host to succeed Trebek. Fans are hoping they find that in Burton.

"Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host," Jeopardy! Executive Producer Mike Richards wrote in a statement. "Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening."

Tune in to see LeVar Burton host Jeopardy! July 26 through July 30 on 10 Tampa Bay.

Trebek recorded his last episodes before Thanksgiving in 2020. He died on Nov. 8 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.