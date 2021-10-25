Do loaded guns have a place on film sets?

We talked to a retired armorer and a casting director on the safety protocols on set and how a loaded gun landed in an actor's hands.

TAMPA, Fla. — The investigation continues into how a loaded gun landed in Alec Baldwin's hands while on the set of his movie, "Rust." When Baldwin fired what he believed to be an unloaded gun, the gun discharged, shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and injuring director Joel Souza.

The tragic news is sparking a conversation across the country as to why and how a loaded gun was discharged on set.

John Patteson is a retired armorer. He worked in the film industry for over 20 years on movies including "The Crow," "The Punisher," and "Super 8." He said, when it comes to guns loaded with live ammo on a film set, it's not needed.

It was actually on the set of the 1994 film "The Crow" that actor Brandon Lee, son of famous martial artist Bruce Lee, was killed after being shot by a prop gun that contained a real bullet.

A gun can be loaded with a blank round for a similar, and less dangerous, effect, according to Patteson. He also said it's a common practice to never aim a gun at a person because even a blank round can cause injury. Patteson says it is common practice to point a gun slightly off-target. On-camera, it appears on-target, and on-set, reducing the opportunity for injury.

Rose Rosen, CSA is a casting director in Tampa Bay. She said the pandemic has changed how she views set safety, making it a priority in who she works with.

"Safety is a number one concern for me," said Rosen. "Mostly, for me as a casting director, I'm responsible for putting humans on the set."

Rosen said she will not work with filmmakers that do not have COVID safety protocols in place. And with the recent news of Hutchins, it brings to light that not all sets are held to the same standards.

"Because we have a lot of non-union work here, there aren't necessarily standardized safety protocols," said Rosen.

The film industry is growing in the Tampa Bay area. And although Rosen views the film industry as generally safe, is these tragic incidents that have cast and crew members alike checking through the safety protocols.

"I think this will spark new stronger regulations," she said. "Maybe we'll never have a real gun on set anymore, I don't think it's needed... I wish it were different. I hope, as a community, we can do better."