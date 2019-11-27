ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holiday shopping season is officially here, and even local stores and attractions are offering special deals for Black Friday.

From theme parks to local record stores, the Tampa Bay area has numerous deals that don't include waiting in line at the mall.

Black Friday 2019: An early look at deals from top retailers

Busch Gardens

The Tampa theme park has its Black Friday sale running Thursday through Monday.

$61.99: Busch Gardens single-day admission, valid thru Jan. 31, 2020

$71.99: Two-visit admission for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando, valid through Jan. 31, 2020. Blackout dates apply (Dec. 26 – Dec. 31).

$74.99: 2020 Busch Garden Tampa Bay Fun Card

$99.99: 2020 Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island 2-Park Fun Card

Straz Center

The Tampa performing arts center is offering up to half off select shows during its Cyber Monday sale. The sale is live now and ends Dec. 2.

Discounts include performances of "Aladdin," "Miss Saigon," "Mean Girls," "Jersey Boys" and "The SpongeBob Musical."

See all the discounted shows here.

Daddy Kool Records

The St. Pete store will have discounts on Record Store Day releases, books, store merchandise and used vinyl.

Bananas Records

The massive record warehouse will have deals on Record Store Day releases and access to the budget room.

Planet Retro Records

The shop will have limited edition Record Store Day releases available along with stacks of used vinyl and a $1 sidewalk sale. There will also be free beer.

Vertical Ventures

The climbing gym with locations in St. Petersburg and Tampa is offering $10 climbing tickets all day on Black Friday.

Other deals include a $450 annual membership, a $49 five-visit pass and a 10-visit pass for $89.

Legoland

The Winter Haven theme park is offering annual passes for $99.99. These passes are usually $209. The park is also taking half off vacation packages starting at $58 per person, per night.

The sale begins at midnight on Wednesday and runs through Monday.

SeaWorld

Similar to sister park Busch Gardens, SeaWorld is offering discounted Fun Cards for both the main park and Aquatica.

$82.99 for a 2020 SeaWorld Orlando Fun Card

$122.99 for a 2020 SeaWorld & Aquatica Orlando Fun Card

$40.00 for a SeaWorld weekday ticket (must visit by Jan. 31, 2020)

$50.99 for a SeaWorld any day ticket

$61.99 for a SeaWorld & Aquatica 2-park ticket

$71.99 for a SeaWorld & Busch Gardens Tampa 2-park ticket

Universal Orlando

The group at Universal Orlando's CityWalk is offering two tickets to Blue Man Group for $98. That is a $20 savings. The deal is available Friday through Dec. 4.

Gatorland Orlando

The quintessential Florida attraction has both Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. They'll have adult or senior annual passes for $36.99 and a kids annual pass for $24.99. The sale starts at 5 p.m. Thursday.

For Cyber Monday, the park will have a pass that includes their zip line attraction for $36.99.

ASLO: Stores that are open on Thanksgiving

ALSO: Toys R Us makes comeback, reopens first store in New Jersey

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter