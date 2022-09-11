Tired of being the 3rd wheel? Netflix's 'Love is Blind' is looking for singles in Tampa

Swipe no more, the love of your life might be a "pod" away.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tired of swiping through endless dating apps or getting "catfished" again? Well, here's your chance to find your forever love.

Netflix's "Love is Blind" is casting singles in the Tampa Bay area. A casting producer posted a flyer calling all single women and men to apply.

"We are currently seeking amazing singles in these cities! If you know someone please send them my way and tell them to apply!" the producer wrote in her Instagram caption.

But wait, there is a small catch.

The daters have to connect — and potentially get in engaged — without ever seeing the other person but instead get to know each other through "pods."

The contestants on the show cannot see each other and only communicate through a wall. If they decide to meet, they must become engaged, which sets up the moment when the contestants see their counterparts for the first time.

The dating show aired its third season, set in Dallas, back in early October with 30 singles from the area. The popular show was hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.