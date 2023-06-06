Comedian Matt Rife to make stop in St. Pete on massive 100+ date world tour

The massive tour with more than 100 dates kicks off Thursday, July 20 in Bend, Oregon and includes a total of five stops in the Sunshine State.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Comedian Matt Rife, whose popularity skyrocketed through his viral content on TikTok, is embarking on his first-ever world tour – and he's going to be making five stops in Florida with one being in St. Petersburg.

On Monday, the 27-year-old comedian announced his "ProbleMATTic World Tour" hitting cities across North America, Australia and Europe throughout 2023-2024. He even dropped a promo video for the upcoming tour on social media with a special appearance from actor Ashton Kutcher.

The massive tour with more than 100 dates kicks off Thursday, July 20 in Bend, Oregon and includes a total of five stops in the Sunshine State.

Here are the dates Rife will be taking the stage throughout Florida:

Wednesday, Oct. 4 — Orlando, FL — Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Thursday, Oct. 5 — St. Petersburg, FL — Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

Friday, Oct. 6 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

Saturday, Oct. 7 — Jacksonville, FL — Moran Theater

Sunday, Oct. 8 — Pensacola, FL — Saenger Theatre

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to live out this lifelong dream! To tour the world, spreading laughter, with some of my best friends, is something I never thought would be possible,” Rife said in a statement. "I’m so grateful to get this opportunity, and it’s even more fulfilling knowing that it’s all because of the incredible people who enjoy my comedy.

“I’ve been working so hard towards this for 12 years and now I’ve surrounded myself with a team who works just as hard and share the same passion! I still can’t believe it.”

Artist presale for tickets began on Tuesday, June 6. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9 at MattRifeOfficial.com.

“Matt has quickly become one of the fastest-rising comics, creating incredible global demand for tickets,” Andy Levitt, VP, Live Nation Comedy Touring, said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to working alongside him and helping him connect to his audiences around the world."

The world tour continues next year with a series of Australia dates starting in Perth, Western Australia at Perth Concert Hall on Thursday, January 11, 2024, with stops in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Rife will then embark on a second North America run that will hit New York, Chicago, Nashville, Toronto, along with many other cities.

He will then head to Europe in the fall with shows in Amsterdam, London, Paris and more before concluding the tour on Friday, October 20 at Santeria Toscana 31 in Milan, Italy.