Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to keep sharing Jeopardy hosting duties through end of season

You'll see them on 10 Tampa Bay through the close of Season 38, at least.

Jeopardy's current hosting team is sticking around for now.

The long-running gameshow announced Wednesday that actress Mayim Bialik and record-breaking former contestant Ken Jennings would keep sharing hosting duties through the end of Season 38.

The show said Michael Davies would continue serving as executive producer.

"We’re so pleased to have such an excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera as we head into 2022," Jeopardy said.

Jeopardy launched its host search more than a year ago when Alex Trebek died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Trebek had hosted the show for 37 years.

Former Executive Producer Mike Richards was briefly named host of the daily broadcast but left amid uproar over past comments he made.