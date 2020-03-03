ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — It’s a story of unstoppable female strength in a warrior’s unforgiving world. Mulan became an animated role model for a generation of young girls all around the world – but the world has changed a lot since the Disney movie’s 1998 debut.

Now, it seems some of the key plot points don’t quite meet the requirements of our current culture.

The live-action remake is destined for theaters on March 25, and audiences will reportedly notice a couple of major changes.

This article contains information which could be considered spoilers – so consider yourself warned.

First, Mulan has a sister.

According to Cinemablend, the added character serves to provide contrast between the traditional role Mulan is expected to assume and the courageous fighter she chooses to become.

But an even bigger change comes across the screen a little later. Mulan’s love interest, General Li Shang, has been split in two – because of the #MeToo movement.

BBC reports producers decided on the shift because the original relationship represented an inappropriate power dynamic between the warrior and her commanding officer. This time around, according to BBC, Mulan will fall for someone of equal rank.

You can watch the movie trailer here:

