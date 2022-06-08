Michael Myers returns to Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights

The serial killer from the 1978 film "Halloween" will have his own haunted house at the Orlando theme park.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Guests attending this year's Universal Studio Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando can expect to see the slow-walking, masked slasher Michael Myers from the 1978 film "Halloween."

Michael Myers will have his own haunted house and event-goers will be able to encounter the knife-holding killer firsthand.

The theme park said on their Twitter account that people will go to the scenery similar to the film and walk through a haunted house as they try to avoid any confrontation with Michael Myers.

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights are now available. The event will run from Sept. 3 through Oct. 31.