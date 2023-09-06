Mick Jagger's Lakewood Ranch home sells for $3.2M

Jagger's 5,726-square foot mansion was sold to Lakewood Ranch locals with multiple improvements made.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger has sold his house in Lakewood Ranch for $3.2 million. Jagger originally bought the property for $1.98 million for his girlfriend, 37-year-old girlfriend Melanie Hamrick in 2020.

The couple made extensive improvements to the house before putting it on the market back in June. Located in The Lake Club, a luxury gated community, and surrounded on two sides by water, the mansion is 5,726-square feet and has 4 bedrooms and 5 1/2 bedrooms.

It also includes additional features, many of which were showcased in photos on the listing by the RE/MAX Alliance Group. These features include a saltwater pool and jacuzzi, a granite countertop kitchen with luxury brand appliances, three balconies, several fireplaces, a private courtyard screened off by vegetation, multiple lounging areas, and a bell tower.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the property was sold to local Lakewood Ranch couple Ted Fredric Thomsen and Amber Kay Thomsen, according to a deed filed in Manatee County.