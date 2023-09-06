Mick Jagger's Lakewood Ranch home sells for $3.2M

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger has sold his house in Lakewood Ranch for $3.2 million. Jagger originally bought the property for $1.98 million for his girlfriend, 37-year-old girlfriend Melanie Hamrick in 2020.
The couple made extensive improvements to the house before putting it on the market back in June. Located in The Lake Club, a luxury gated community, and surrounded on two sides by water, the mansion is 5,726-square feet and has 4 bedrooms and 5 1/2 bedrooms.
It also includes additional features, many of which were showcased in photos on the listing by the RE/MAX Alliance Group. These features include a saltwater pool and jacuzzi, a granite countertop kitchen with luxury brand appliances, three balconies, several fireplaces, a private courtyard screened off by vegetation, multiple lounging areas, and a bell tower.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that the property was sold to local Lakewood Ranch couple Ted Fredric Thomsen and Amber Kay Thomsen, according to a deed filed in Manatee County.
Jagger has recently made headlines with the announcement that The Rolling Stones will release a new album on October 20. The new record, titled "Hackney Diamonds," is the first album of new material the Stones have released in 18 years and the first since their drummer Charlie Watts died in 2021. Watts plays on two of the new album tracks. The rest feature Steve Jordan on drums.